DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $35.85

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $38.50. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 273,761 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $17,660,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

