Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

Wingstop Stock Up 8.6 %

WING stock traded up $26.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,180. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

