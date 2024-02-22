Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.22. 464,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,165. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

