Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $13.34 on Thursday, hitting $341.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.90.

Get Our Latest Report on ANSS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.