Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Chubb worth $878,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $253.31. The stock had a trading volume of 221,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $253.54.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

