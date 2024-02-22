JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.67. 2,691,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,614. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

