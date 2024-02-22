NS Partners Ltd Sells 207 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,672. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,299 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

