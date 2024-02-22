Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

HST stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 2,267,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,263. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

