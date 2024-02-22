NS Partners Ltd Sells 388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.73. 2,626,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,698. The firm has a market cap of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

