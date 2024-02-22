Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

JXN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.12. 368,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,113. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

