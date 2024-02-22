Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Point Break Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 58.5% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Caesars Entertainment worth $60,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 1,449,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

