Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 509,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,429. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

