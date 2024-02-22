OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.180 EPS.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 788,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

