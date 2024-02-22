Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ LGVN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of Longeveron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longeveron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

