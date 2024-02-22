OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 1,153,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

