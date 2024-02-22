Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

VYGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 93,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Earnings History for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

