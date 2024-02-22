Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 111,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,598.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,598.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 947,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 635,682 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

