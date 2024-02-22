Akili (AKLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Akili to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Akili Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Akili stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 153,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Akili has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Get Akili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 25.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Akili in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akili by 138.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akili in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akili Company Profile

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.