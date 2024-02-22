Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.01-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 2,038,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,515. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.