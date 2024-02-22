Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $46.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 663,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,014. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

