Thomas Spain Sells 66,155 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,508.05 ($25,822.27).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,043.77).

On Friday, December 22nd, Thomas Spain sold 70,997 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £16,329.31 ($20,560.70).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Thomas Spain sold 8,657 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £1,991.11 ($2,507.06).

On Thursday, November 30th, Thomas Spain bought 13,580 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £3,259.20 ($4,103.75).

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thomas Spain bought 350,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($105,766.81).

On Friday, November 24th, Thomas Spain bought 2,000,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($604,381.77).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Staffline Group stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 31.80 ($0.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,569. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.87. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

