AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 2,700,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

