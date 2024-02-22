Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.59. 161,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.