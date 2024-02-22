Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

THTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

