H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
