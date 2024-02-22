AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 761 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 4,552,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

