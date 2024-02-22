Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 39,187 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19,470.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 377,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,799. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

