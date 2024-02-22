Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.75. 112,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $80.79.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.