Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.