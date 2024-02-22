Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 1,282,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,853. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.