Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 0.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $658.66. 149,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.