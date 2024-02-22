Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,969 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

