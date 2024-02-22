Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 64,391 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,308,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,624,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

