AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,171,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

