Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.22. The stock had a trading volume of 371,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.41. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

