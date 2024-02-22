Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,830. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

