Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 611,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

