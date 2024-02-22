Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 237,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,128,241 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

