Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.76. 526,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,502. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

