River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,241,781 shares of company stock valued at $526,545,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

