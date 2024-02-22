iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.31

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 3765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

