AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,932. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

