AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 84 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $808.08. The company had a trading volume of 200,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $794.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

