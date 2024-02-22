Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

