The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Purchased by Aldebaran Capital LLC

Aldebaran Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Cato makes up approximately 6.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aldebaran Capital LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cato by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cato by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of CATO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 31,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $9.50.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

