AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $145.02. 10,039,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,949,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

