Syntax Advisors LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,174,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,515,805. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

