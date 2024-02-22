NS Partners Ltd Sells 1,825 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $18.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,326,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,265,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,188 shares of company stock valued at $423,853,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

