AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.04. 1,505,192 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.