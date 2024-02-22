AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29. The company has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $251.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

